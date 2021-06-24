Name: Ovince St. Preux

Opponent: Tanner Boser

Odds: +148 (bet $100 to win $148) **Odds by FanDuel

I’ve been preaching every week that the heavyweight division is a crap shoot. Add in the fact that short notice fights are tough to win, and there is so much to love about underdog money in this one.

Apart from the nature of the division and the fact that Tanner Boser takes this fight just weeks since he lost and demanded his release from the UFC, there’s also a lot to like about the stylistic matchup. Boser is coming off a fight where he was taken down fairly regularly and had a rough time getting back up. He’ll be facing a guy who not only can take you down, but can do far more damage than Ilir Latifi can when he gets there. This includes his signature submission, the Von Flue Choke (or if you prefer, the Von Preux).

And while the ground game is a clear path to victory for OSP, it isn’t submission or bust. St. Preux has about 5 inches of reach on Boser, which should come in handy with the striking. He also is much more of a KO artist than Boser is. This leaves Boser with really one path to victory in my mind – outworking St. Preux to a decision. In the heavyweight division, that isn’t the safest call to make, which is why I’m loving the dog money here.

2021 Record: 5-14 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($585)

Return on Investment: -23%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 30: Ovince St. Preux