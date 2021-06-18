Name: Kanako Murata

Opponent: Virna Jandiroba

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

I, personally, have a lot of belief in the abilities of Murata. I think she has the potential to be a dark horse in the division and run through some of the top 10 fighters in this weight class, right now.

With that being said, this is not just a pick about her being great and is more of a pick about loving this matchup. Jandiroba is coming off a bout with a grappler in Mackenzie Dern. In that fight, it was clear that when she doesn’t have the advantage on the mat, she’s going to be in trouble. I think Murata’s wrestling background clearly will dictate where this fight takes place. So unless Jandiroba can hit a reversal, sweep or sub off of her back, I expect Murata to take a decision easily.

2021 Record: 5-13 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($485)

Return on Investment: -22%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

