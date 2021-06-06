Santiago Ponzinibbio Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson – Nov 9/13 – L (LaFlare) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Oliveira) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – W (Strickland) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Romero – Jun 27/15 – L (Larkin) – $60,000 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (Stahl) – $28,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (McGee) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Cummings) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Taleb) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio – Jul 16/17 – W (Nelson) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – W (Perry) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Magny) – $132,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/20 – L (Jingliang) – $60,000 ($50,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – W (Baeza) – $161,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $796,500

