August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis shake hands following their match during UFC 241 at Honda Center.

Nate Diaz Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Southpaw
April 16, 1985

Record

20-12 (UFC: 15-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

2nd degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 5 Lightweight Champion: 2007

 

Strengths

– extremely long wingspan
– very experienced
– his trash-talking can mess with opponent
– superb submission skills – majority of wins come via tap out
– long limbs create havoc standing or on the ground
– very dangerous off his back
– great chin – has only been knocked out once
– great MMA boxer
– lands a lot of punches
– great jab
– extremely tough, game
– great at passing guard & sweeping opponent
– great cardio – pushes pace
– works hard for submissions – always looking to finish
– decent striking defense
– finishes fights

Weaknesses

– not much knockout power
– doesn’t always fight smart
– let’s ego get in the way at times
– very susceptible to leg kicks
– inaccurate striker
– horrible landing takedowns
– horrible stuffing takedowns
– struggles against wrestlers
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– has been very inactive over past few years
– riding more on reputation than actual performance at this point

 

Synopsis

Time for another title run for Nate Diaz?  Probably not.

 

 

