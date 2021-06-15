Nate Diaz Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 5 Finale – Jun 23/07 – W (Gamburyan) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Thomas vs Florian – Sep 19/07 – W (Assuncao) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swick vs Burkman – Jan 23/08 – W (Robinson) – $70,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – W (Pellegrino) – $50,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $20,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Neer – Sep 17/08 – W (Neer) – $70,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – L (Guida) – $85,000 ($20,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF: U.S. vs U.K. Finale – Jun 20/09 – L (Stevenson) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Guillard – Sep 16/09 – W (Guillard) – $78,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $30,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Maynard vs Diaz – Jan 11/10 – L (Maynard) – $24,000

UFC 111 – Mar 27/10 – W (Markham) – $49,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $1,000 from Markham for missing weight)*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – W (Davis) – $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – L (Kim) – $33,000

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – L (MacDonald) – $33,000*

UFC 135 – Sep 24/11 – W (Gomi) – $141,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Cerrone) – $149,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Miller) – $147,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – L (Henderson) – $50,000

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/12 – L (Thomson) – $15,000

TUF: Team Rousey vs Team Tate Finale – Nov 30/13 – W (Maynard) – $80,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – L (dos Anjos) – $16,000 ($20,000 to show, fined $4,000 for missing weight)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Johnson) – $110,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (McGregor) – $620,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – L (McGregor) – $2,070,000 ($2,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Pettis) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Masvidal) – $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Edwards) – $521,000 ($500,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $5,412,000

