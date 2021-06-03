Montana De La Rosa Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Marks) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Ostovich) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 234 – Feb 10/19 – W (Kassem) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – L (Lee) – $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Borella) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5/20 – L (Araujo) – $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – D (Silva) – $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $239,500

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Montana De La Rosa Career Earnings