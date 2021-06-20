Matt Brown Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 7 Finale – Jun 21/08 – W (Arroyo) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 88 – Sept 6/08 – L (Kim) – $8,000*

UFC 91 – Nov 15/08 – W (Thomas) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 96 – Mar 7/09 – W (Sell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Wilks) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 111 – Mar 27/09 – L (Almeida) – $10,000*

UFC 116 – Jul 3/09 – L (Lytle) – $10,000

UFC 123 – Nov 10/10 – L (Foster) – $10,000*

UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry – Jun 26/11 – W (Howard) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – L (Baczynski) – $12,000

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Cope) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Thompson) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC on FX: Maynard vs Guida – Jun 22/12 – W (Ramos) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Swick) – $54,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Mein) – $110,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Pyle) – $116,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Brown vs Silva – May 10/14 – W (Silva) – $182,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – L (Lawler) – $96,000 ($46,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (Hendricks) – $46,000*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Means) – $112,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Maia) – $71,000 ($51,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – L (Ellenberger) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – L (Cerrone) – $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Sanchez) – $220,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Saunders) – $180,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Baeza) – $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/20 – L (Condit) – $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – W (Lima) – $241,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Peformance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,070,000

