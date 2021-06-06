SINGAPORE – JUNE 17: Andrei Arlovski of Belarus (bottom) fights Marcin Tybura of Poland (top) in the Heavyweight Bout during UFC Singapore Fight Night at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Marcin Tybura Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

  • denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – May 14/16 – L (Johnson) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Pesta) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – fight cancelled but got paid: $36,000

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Henrique) – $74,500 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Arlovski) – $78,500 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – L (Werdum) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – L (Lewis) – $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Struve) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – L (Abdurakhimov) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Sakai) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Spivak) – $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Grishin) – $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – W (Rothwell) – $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Hardy) – $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – W (Harris) – $241,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $1,534,500

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Marcin Tybura Career Earnings