UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Albini) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Crowder) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Arlovski) – $63,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Overeem) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Ngannou) – $84,000 ($80,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – W (dos Santos) – $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – L (Gane) – $90,000 ($85,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – W (Sakai) – $226,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $813,500

