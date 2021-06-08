There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Strawweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator, and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 2 Helen Peralta 53 2 NR Fatima Kline 50 3 5 Alexa Culp 45 4 3 Emily Ducote 41.5 5 7 Herica Tiburcio 26 6 8 Meaghan Penning 20 7 9 Genia Goodin 19 8 10 Juliana Lima 8 9 12 Janaisa Morandin 5 10 NR Ariana Melendez 0 10 13 Cynthia Arceo 0 10 13 Kendal Holowell 0 10 13 Shelby Koren 0





Invicta FC Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights

Flyweights

