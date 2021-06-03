Ilir Latifi Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi – Apr 6/13 – L (Mousasi) – $6,000*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Manuwa – Mar 8/14 – W (Diabate) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao – Jul 19/14 – W (Dempsey) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Story – Oct 4/14 – L (Blachowicz) – $12,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – Jul 18/15 – W (Stringer) – $40,500 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – W (O’Connell) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Villante) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – L (Bader) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Pedro) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – L (Saint Preux) – $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – L (Anderson) – $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – L (Oezdemir) – $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – L (Lewis) – $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $719,500

