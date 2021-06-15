Demian Maia Career Earnings

UFC 77 – Oct 20/07 – W (Jensen) – $50,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 83 – Apr 19/08 – W (Herman) – $95,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 87 – Aug 9/08 – W (MacDonald) – $90,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 91 – Nov 15/08 – W (Quarry) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 95 – Feb 21/09 – W (Sonnen) – $88,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 102 – Aug 29/09 – L (Marquardt) – $28,000

UFC 109 – Feb 6/10 – W (Miller) – $62,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus)

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – L (Silva) – $34,000*

UFC 118 – Aug 28/10 – W (Miranda) – $68,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus)

TUF: Team GSP vs Team Koscheck Finale – Dec 4/10 – W (Grove) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – L (Munoz) – $43,000

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Santiago) – $86,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – L (Weidman) – $48,000*

UFC 148 – Jul 7/12 – W (Kim) – $96,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus)

UFC 153 – Oct 13/12 – W (Story) – $108,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus)*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (Fitch) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Shields – Oct 9/13 – L (Shields) – $64,000*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – L (MacDonald) – $114,000 ($64,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF Brazil 3 Finale: Miocic vs Maldonado – May 31/14 – W (Yakovlev) – $128,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (LaFlare) – $136,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus)*

UFC 190 – Aug 1/15 – W (Magny) – $222,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Nelson) – $176,000 ($78,000 to show, $78,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Brown) – $180,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Condit) – $234,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Masvidal) – $188,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Woodley) – $140,000 ($110,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Covington) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – L (Usman) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2/19 – W (Good) – $192,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (Martin) – $196,000 ($88,000 to show, $88,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26/19 – W (Askren) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Burns) – $112,000 ($92,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Muhammad) – $113,000 ($92,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,893,000

