Dan Ige Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series – Jul 25/17 W (Gomez) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Arce) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Santiago) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Griffin) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Henry) – $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Aguilar) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Bektic) – $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – W (Barboza) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15/20 – L (Kattar) – $60,000 ($55,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13/21 – W (Tucker) – $165,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs Ige – Jun 19/21 – L (Jung) – $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $723,500

