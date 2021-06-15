Brandon Moreno Career Earnings

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – W (Smolka) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Benoit) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Ortiz) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – L (Pettis) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – paid despite fight being cancelled – $20,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 18/18 – L (Pantoja) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

LFA 69 – May 19/18 – W (Perez) – $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – D (Askarov) – $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Kara-France) – $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – W (Formiga) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Royval) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – D (Figueiredo) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – W (Figueiredo) – $182,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $859,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Brandon Moreno Career Earnings