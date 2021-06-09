May 25, 2018; London, UK; Michael Page (red gloves) enters the arena before the against fight David Rickels (blue gloves) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Douglas Lima 569
2 2 2 Yaroslav Amosov 385
3 4 3 Michael Page 271
3 3 5 Neiman Gracie 271
5 9 4 Jason Jackson 244.5
6 NR Lorenz Larkin 234
7 6 11 Oliver Enkamp 168
8 7 Benson Henderson 163
9 8 6 Logan Storley 151.5
10 10 7 Paul Daley 128.5
11 10 Kemran Lachinov 121
12 12 Robson Gracie Jr 110
13 14 Billy Goff 109
14 15 9 Joey Davis 106
15 16 Shamil Nikaev 100
16 31 Roman Faraldo 96
17 17 Raymond Daniels 95
18 12 8 Derek Anderson 90
19 19 Killys Mota 72
20 20 Curtis Millender 70
21 21 Lewis Long 68
21 21 Simon Smotritsky 68
23 23 Jake Smith 64
24 24 Kastriot Xhema 60
25 18 10 Sabah Homasi 58
26 26 Raphael Uchegbu 55
27 27 Moses Murrietta 54
27 24 Trevor Gudde 54
29 28 Khonry Gracie 53
30 29 Walter Gahadza 45
31 30 Jordan Mein 44
32 32 Kiefer Crosbie 39.5
33 33 Stefano Paterno 36
34 34 Mark Lemminger 32
35 37 Jaleel Willis 27
36 35 Kyle Crutchmer 26
37 36 Albert Gonzales 20
38 39 Pat Casey 14
39 43 Grachik Bozinyan 10
40 40 Demarques Jackson 8
41 42 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5
42 43 Bobby Lee 0
42 43 Giovanni Melillo 0
42 43 Herman Terrado 0
42 43 Kywan Gracie 0
42 NR Levan Chokheli 0
42 43 Mukhamed Berkhamov 0
42 NR Peter Stanonik 0
42 43 Ross Houston 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 9/21