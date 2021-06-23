There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1004 2 2 2 A.J. McKee 344.5 3 4 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 260.5 4 5 5 Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5 5 6 6 Aaron Pico 211 6 7 4 Adam Borics 173.5 7 8 Aiden Lee 130 8 13 Lucas Brennan 122 9 20 9 Mads Burnell 110 10 9 Weber Almeida 101 11 11 Cody Law 95 12 NR Keoni Diggs 85 13 NR 10 Justin Gonzales 80 14 15 Brian Moore 71.5 15 16 7 Daniel Weichel 70.5 16 11 8 Pedro Carvalho 68.5 17 18 Ciaran Clarke 67 18 NR John Teixeira 61.5 19 NR Johnny Soto 60 19 14 Tywan Claxton 60 21 22 Chris Hatley 54 22 NR Adil Benjilany 53 23 23 11 Jeremy Kennedy 52 24 24 Asael Adjoudj 50 24 20 Saul Rogers 50 26 25 Dominique Wooding 40 27 27 Jeremy Petley 22 28 28 Kevin Croom 20 29 29 Andrew Fisher 10 30 30 Andrew Salas 9 30 30 Harry Hardwick 9 30 30 John de Jesus 9 33 33 Ashleigh Grimshaw 0 33 33 Erick Sanchez 0 33 26 Matt Bessette 0 33 33 Simone D’Anna 0 33 33 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

