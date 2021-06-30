There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 6 1 Sergio Pettis 332 2 1 2 Juan Archuleta 285 3 2 6 Leandro Higo 269 4 NR 11 Darrion Caldwell 232 5 3 5 Raufeon Stots 195 6 4 7 James Gallagher 151 7 5 9 Jornel Lugo 137 8 9 10 Cass Bell 95.5 9 10 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) 95 10 7 Henry Corrales 93.5 11 8 Brett Johns 92 12 11 3 Patchy Mix 88 13 12 John Douma 74 14 13 8 Josh Hill 62 15 NR Danny Sabatello 60 16 14 Jaylon Bates 59 16 14 4 Magomed Magomedov 59 18 17 Erik Perez 44 19 16 Keith Lee 41 20 NR Albert Morales 6 21 18 Jared Scoggins 0 21 18 Khurshed Kakhorov 0 21 18 Matheus Mattos 0 21 18 Will Smith 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 30/21