The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Bill algeo

Nickname – Senor Perfecto

Affiliation – Algeo MMA

From – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 14-5 (1-1 UFC)

What makes his impressive

Usually, there are tangible skills that allow you to set fighters apart from one another. You can see that their double leg is very technical or that they have great head movement when striking. Algeo doesn’t fit that mold though. Sure, he does everything very well – you certainly can’t call him a one-trick pony. However, nothing looks head and shoulders better than the competition. The one thing that does make him better though is an ungodly amount of toughness. The man will walk through just about anything in a way that breaks many opponents. Despite the short notice nature, Algeo went toe to toe with Ricardo Lamas for a solid 15 minutes and never backed down from an exchange.

Why he has been overlooked

A loss in your debut is always going to put you a bit under the radar. Not only that, but Algeo also lost in his shot on the Contender Series. While that might sound alarming, the loss came to Brendan Loughnane, who is my pick to win the PFL this year. In a rare whiff by the UFC management, they let Loughnane walk after the Contender Series, but Algeo found his way back with a win at CFFC. Although he’s happy to be in the UFC after all that, it wasn’t the best for his personal brand.

What makes this a good match-up

Ricardo Ramos is a guy who goes in there and isn’t afraid to exchange. As a result, I think this fight will devolve into a firefight with both guys willing to take blows. That hasn’t really gone all that well for Ramos in the past though, getting finished in two of his last four bouts. With Algeo’s toughness being his best attribute, I think this kind of fight will end the same way as those bouts.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 217-103-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

