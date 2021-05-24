Congratulations to Joshua Adepitan for winning our UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai on June 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cody Garbrandt – 69%

Yan Xiaonan – 64%

Justin Tafa – 79%

Felicia Spencer – 85%

Jack Hermansson – 65%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 41-37 (53%)



UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Joshua Adepitan 6 2 Miguel alonso 6 3 Burhanuddin 5 3 Herman Martinez 5 5 Angus Graham 4 5 dan 4 5 DJ 4 5 Marco Pham 4 5 Michael J. 4 5 Neil H. 4 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 5 ryanC 4 5 Sam Fowler 4 14 agus susanto 3 14 Andres lira 3 14 Barry Oh 3 14 Braden 3 14 Cyril Ekpe 3 14 daniel 3 14 Grant Leslie 3 14 Rhyce Contreras 3 14 Tara Miller 3 14 theJawas 3 14 Tony do 3 25 Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro 2 25 Adrian Sunnex 2 25 chris lloyd 2 25 Dan Meehan 2 25 Daniel Intile 2 25 Frankie Creagh-Leslie 2 25 Ibrahim 2 25 Isaac 2 25 Jacob Suarez 2 25 Jake Hancock 2 25 Luke 2 25 Luke Fortune 2 25 Nathan H. 2 25 Nicolas Koutlakis 2 25 Nina 2 25 Omar Abdulla 2 25 The MMA Manifesto 2 25 Umar zaheer 2 43 Andre Tran 1 43 Bjorn Haycock 1 43 Cameron Cornell 1 43 Cameron Walsh 1 43 danny 1 43 Dominik Patzel 1 43 Fabio Donofrio 1 43 James Weise 1 43 John Rong 1 43 Josh Ashton 1 43 Luke August 1 43 Michael V. 1 43 Owen Castle 1 43 Philip Williams 1 43 tp 1 43 Vic Rattanasithy 1 59 Brandon Kaplan 0 59 Daniel Caughtry 0 59 Daniel Verdon 0 59 Diego M Rodriguez 0 59 Joachim Hackshaw 0 59 Kyle Whatnall 0 59 Luke Smith 0 59 Micah 0 59 stewartthames 0 59 Thomas Bélanger 0 59 thomas powell 0

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Herman Martinez 93 2 Omar Abdulla 90 3 Nathan H. 89 4 Ryan A. MacDonald 88 5 Ibrahim 85 6 Brandon Kaplan 84 7 Isaac K 82 7 Michael J. 82 9 John Rong 81 10 Stefan Pietropaolo 79

