Congratulations to Joshua Adepitan for winning our UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai on June 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cody Garbrandt – 69%
Yan Xiaonan – 64%
Justin Tafa – 79%
Felicia Spencer – 85%
Jack Hermansson – 65%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 41-37 (53%)


UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Joshua Adepitan 6
2 Miguel alonso 6
3 Burhanuddin 5
3 Herman Martinez 5
5 Angus Graham 4
5 dan 4
5 DJ 4
5 Marco Pham 4
5 Michael J. 4
5 Neil H. 4
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
5 ryanC 4
5 Sam Fowler 4
14 agus susanto 3
14 Andres lira 3
14 Barry Oh 3
14 Braden 3
14 Cyril Ekpe 3
14 daniel 3
14 Grant Leslie 3
14 Rhyce Contreras 3
14 Tara Miller 3
14 theJawas 3
14 Tony do 3
25 Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro 2
25 Adrian Sunnex 2
25 chris lloyd 2
25 Dan Meehan 2
25 Daniel Intile 2
25 Frankie Creagh-Leslie 2
25 Ibrahim 2
25 Isaac 2
25 Jacob  Suarez 2
25 Jake Hancock 2
25 Luke 2
25 Luke Fortune 2
25 Nathan H. 2
25 Nicolas Koutlakis 2
25 Nina 2
25 Omar Abdulla 2
25 The MMA Manifesto 2
25 Umar zaheer 2
43 Andre Tran 1
43 Bjorn Haycock 1
43 Cameron Cornell 1
43 Cameron Walsh 1
43 danny 1
43 Dominik Patzel 1
43 Fabio Donofrio 1
43 James Weise 1
43 John Rong 1
43 Josh Ashton 1
43 Luke August 1
43 Michael V. 1
43 Owen Castle 1
43 Philip Williams 1
43 tp 1
43 Vic Rattanasithy 1
59 Brandon Kaplan 0
59 Daniel Caughtry 0
59 Daniel Verdon 0
59 Diego M Rodriguez 0
59 Joachim Hackshaw 0
59 Kyle Whatnall 0
59 Luke Smith 0
59 Micah 0
59 stewartthames 0
59 Thomas Bélanger 0
59 thomas powell 0

 

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Herman Martinez 93
2 Omar Abdulla 90
3 Nathan H. 89
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 88
5 Ibrahim 85
6 Brandon Kaplan 84
7 Isaac K 82
7 Michael J. 82
9 John Rong 81
10 Stefan Pietropaolo 79

