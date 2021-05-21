There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Rose Namajunas 581 2 1 2 Zhang Weili 437.5 3 3 7 Marina Rodriguez 162 4 8 6 Mackenzie Dern 156.5 5 4 15 Amanda Lemos 146 6 5 14 Virna Jandiroba 112 7 6 5 Carla Esparza 107 8 7 12 Amanda Ribas 106 9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5 10 10 4 Yan Xiaonan 82.5 11 11 11 Tecia Torres 82 12 12 Emily Whitmire 69 13 14 9 Claudia Gadelha 59.5 14 15 13 Angela Hill 58 15 13 10 Michelle Waterson 47 16 17 Kay Hanson 45 17 16 8 Nina Nunes 43.5 18 18 Brianna Van Buren 36 19 19 16 Felice Herrig 30 20 20 Loma Lookboonmee 29 21 32 Ariane Carnelossi 25 22 21 Cory McKenna 20 23 22 Livia Renata Souza 18 24 23 Ashley Yoder 15.5 25 32 Jessica Penne 10 25 24 Jinh Yu Frey 10 25 24 Kanako Murata 10 25 NR Luana Pinheiro 10 25 24 Montserrat Ruiz 10 30 28 Mallory Martin 9 30 28 Mizuki Inoue 9 32 30 Miranda Granger 8 33 24 Randa Markos 7 34 31 Hannah Cifers 6.5 35 32 Cheyanne Buys 0 35 32 Gloria de Paula 0 35 32 Hannah Goldy 0 35 NR Lupita Godinez 0 35 NR Na Liang 0 35 32 Sam Hughes 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

