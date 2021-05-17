There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 716 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 239.5 3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 182 4 4 15 Maycee Barber 140 5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 123.5 6 6 14 Taila Santos 116 7 7 16 Miranda Maverick 96 8 8 5 Jennifer Maia 92 9 23 12 Andrea Lee 88.5 10 10 7 Joanne Calderwood 80 11 11 6 Cynthia Calvillo 78 12 12 Montana De La Rosa 75.5 13 13 Mayra Bueno Silva 74 14 14 11 Alexa Grasso 70 14 9 8 Viviane Araujo 70 16 15 9 Jessica Eye 68 17 17 Ariane Lipski 62 18 18 Gillian Robertson 61.5 19 19 10 Roxanne Modafferi 60.5 20 16 13 Antonina Shevchenko 51 21 20 Manon Fiorot 50 22 21 Ji Yeon Kim 49 23 22 Poliana Botelho 34.5 24 25 JJ Aldrich 33 24 24 Maryna Moroz 33 26 37 Luana Carolina 28 26 28 Priscila Cachoeira 28 28 31 Tracy Cortez 27 29 27 Cortney Casey 23.5 30 26 Gina Mazany 20.5 31 28 Casey O’Neill 20 31 28 Lara Procopio 20 33 32 Liana Jojua 18 33 32 Mariya Agapova 18 35 34 Molly McCann 17 36 36 Miranda Granger 10 37 38 Diana Belbita 0 37 38 Lilya Shakirova 0 37 38 Victoria Leonardo 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

