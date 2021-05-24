There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|967
|2
|2
|3
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|817.5
|3
|3
|5
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|743
|4
|4
|10
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|743
|6
|9
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|716
|7
|6
|4
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|700.5
|8
|7
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|700
|9
|8
|8
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|654
|10
|13
|11
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|595
|11
|16
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|581
|12
|10
|14
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|576
|13
|11
|15
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|14
|NR
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|552
|15
|14
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|522
|16
|17
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|473.5
|17
|18
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|455
|18
|25
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|438
|19
|15
|4W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|437.5
|20
|19
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|418
|21
|20
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|22
|21
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|389
|23
|22
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|377
|24
|24
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|372
|25
|27
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|362
|26
|28
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|357
|27
|29
|13
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|356.5
|28
|23
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|355
|29
|30
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|353
|30
|32
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|337
|31
|26
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|330
|32
|33
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|328
|33
|34
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|321.5
|34
|35
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|313.5
|35
|36
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|300
|36
|37
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|299.5
|37
|46
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|299
|38
|40
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|289
|39
|41
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|280
|40
|42
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|279
|41
|77
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|274
|42
|44
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|273
|43
|NR
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|270
|44
|69
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|269
|45
|48
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|263
|46
|47
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|258
|47
|52
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|252
|48
|173
|13W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|49
|51
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|50
|53
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|240
|51
|38
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|239.5
|52
|44
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|238
|53
|50
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|236
|54
|54
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|235.5
|55
|31
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|234
|56
|55
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|232.5
|57
|56
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|57
|56
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|230
|57
|39
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|230
|60
|58
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|226
|61
|68
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|62
|59
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|224.5
|63
|76
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|64
|128
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|220.5
|65
|61
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|66
|62
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|67
|63
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|68
|64
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|212.5
|69
|65
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|211
|70
|66
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|210
|71
|NR
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|207
|72
|70
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|205
|73
|72
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|202.5
|74
|74
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|74
|73
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|200
|76
|49
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|195
|77
|78
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|193.5
|78
|111
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|193
|79
|237
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|79
|79
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|81
|80
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|190.5
|82
|81
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|82
|81
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|190
|84
|184
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|188.5
|85
|85
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|184
|86
|86
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|183
|87
|117
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|88
|87
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|181
|89
|88
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|180
|90
|89
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|179
|91
|91
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|92
|92
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|177
|92
|92
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|177
|94
|94
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|176.5
|95
|95
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|176
|96
|97
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|174.5
|97
|74
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|97
|NR
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|172
|99
|186
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|170
|99
|142
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|170
|101
|100
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|168
|101
|100
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|168
|103
|102
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|167
|104
|103
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|105
|108
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|162
|106
|105
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|160.5
|107
|81
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|160
|108
|60
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|109
|107
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|110
|109
|12W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|156.5
|111
|110
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|112
|84
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|154.5
|113
|70
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|114
|112
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|151
|115
|114
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|150
|116
|115
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|117
|116
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|149
|118
|118
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|148
|118
|118
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|148
|120
|120
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|147
|120
|120
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|147
|122
|122
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|146
|123
|155
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|143
|124
|180
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|142.5
|125
|123
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|140.5
|126
|124
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|140
|127
|125
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|128
|126
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|138
|129
|127
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|137
|130
|67
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|131
|128
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|135
|131
|128
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|133
|131
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|134.5
|134
|132
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|134
|134
|132
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|134
|134
|132
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|134
|137
|135
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|133.5
|137
|103
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|133.5
|139
|136
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|133
|140
|137
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|131
|141
|216
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|130
|141
|138
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|130
|141
|138
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|130
|144
|141
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|129.5
|145
|96
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|129
|146
|143
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|128
|147
|144
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|124.5
|148
|145
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|123.5
|149
|NR
|9W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|122
|149
|99
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|122
|151
|149
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|151
|149
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|120
|151
|146
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|120
|154
|151
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|119
|155
|98
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|155
|152
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|157
|208
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|117
|157
|138
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|117
|159
|153
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|159
|153
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|116
|161
|155
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|115
|162
|157
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|163
|158
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|164
|159
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|113
|165
|161
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|112
|165
|161
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|112
|165
|161
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|112
|165
|161
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|112
|165
|161
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|112
|170
|166
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|110
|170
|166
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|110
|170
|166
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|110
|170
|166
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|110
|174
|171
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|109
|175
|172
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|176
|173
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|108
|176
|173
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|108
|178
|147
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|107
|179
|176
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|106.5
|180
|177
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|106
|180
|177
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|106
|180
|177
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|106
|183
|255
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|105.5
|184
|182
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|184
|182
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|104
|186
|170
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|103.5
|187
|184
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|103
|188
|440
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|102
|188
|186
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|102
|190
|188
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|101
|191
|190
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|100.5
|192
|112
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|100
|192
|191
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|194
|192
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|99
|195
|193
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|98
|195
|193
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|98
|195
|193
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|98
|198
|196
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|96
|198
|196
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|96
|198
|180
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|198
|196
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|96
|202
|199
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|202
|199
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|95.5
|204
|201
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|205
|NR
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|94
|205
|203
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|94
|205
|203
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|94
|205
|203
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|205
|203
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|94
|210
|208
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|92
|211
|211
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|91
|211
|211
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|91
|213
|214
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|90
|214
|438
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|89.5
|215
|216
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|89
|216
|369
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|216
|218
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|218
|219
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|88
|218
|147
|Matt Schnell
|Bantamweight
|88
|220
|220
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|87
|220
|220
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|220
|220
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|87
|223
|201
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|86.5
|224
|NR
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|224
|215
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|86
|226
|223
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|85
|226
|223
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|228
|225
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|84
|229
|NR
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|83
|230
|226
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|82.5
|231
|228
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|82
|231
|228
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|82
|231
|494
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|82
|231
|228
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|82
|235
|234
|Damon Jackson
|Bantamweight
|81
|235
|234
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|81
|235
|188
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|235
|234
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|81
|239
|237
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|80
|239
|237
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|241
|240
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|79
|241
|240
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|79
|243
|242
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|243
|242
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|243
|280
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|78
|246
|245
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|246
|245
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|246
|245
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|249
|248
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|76
|250
|249
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|250
|249
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|75.5
|252
|251
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|75
|253
|252
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|74
|253
|252
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|253
|252
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|74
|256
|257
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|256
|257
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|72
|258
|260
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|71
|259
|261
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|259
|261
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|259
|261
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|70
|259
|274
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|259
|228
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|264
|228
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|69.5
|265
|266
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|69
|265
|266
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|265
|226
|11W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|268
|268
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|269
|269
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|68
|269
|269
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|269
|211
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|269
|255
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|68
|269
|269
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|68
|269
|269
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|68
|269
|269
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|68
|276
|411
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|276
|42
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|67
|278
|278
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|66
|278
|278
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|280
|320
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|280
|280
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|65
|282
|NR
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|283
|286
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|62
|283
|208
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|283
|286
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|62
|283
|286
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|62
|283
|286
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|288
|290
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|289
|291
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|61
|290
|292
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|291
|293
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|60
|291
|NR
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|60
|291
|293
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|60
|291
|293
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|60
|295
|298
|14W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|296
|299
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|296
|299
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|59
|298
|301
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|58
|299
|276
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|300
|284
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|57
|301
|303
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|301
|303
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|56
|301
|303
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|56
|304
|307
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|55.5
|305
|308
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|305
|308
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|305
|308
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|55
|305
|308
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|55
|305
|308
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|305
|261
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|55
|311
|320
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|54
|311
|314
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|54
|311
|314
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|311
|314
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|54
|311
|293
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|54
|311
|314
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|311
|NR
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Bantamweight
|54
|311
|314
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|54
|319
|283
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|320
|319
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|50.5
|321
|320
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|50
|321
|320
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|50
|321
|320
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|50
|321
|320
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|50
|321
|320
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|321
|320
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|327
|328
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|328
|329
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|49
|328
|329
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|49
|328
|329
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|328
|308
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|328
|329
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|49
|328
|329
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|49
|328
|329
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|49
|335
|335
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|336
|276
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|336
|337
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|47
|338
|338
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|338
|338
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|340
|NR
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|46
|340
|340
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|340
|340
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|46
|343
|302
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|45
|343
|342
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|45
|343
|342
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|45
|343
|342
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|343
|342
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|45
|343
|342
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|45
|343
|342
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|45
|343
|342
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|45
|351
|350
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|44.5
|352
|351
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|44
|353
|352
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|43.5
|353
|352
|15W
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|355
|356
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|42
|355
|356
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|357
|358
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|41
|357
|387
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|359
|359
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|40
|359
|NR
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|40
|359
|342
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|40
|359
|359
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|363
|362
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|38
|363
|399
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|38
|363
|362
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|363
|362
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|38
|363
|362
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|38
|363
|NR
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|38
|369
|367
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|37.5
|370
|411
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|37
|370
|368
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|37
|370
|335
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|373
|370
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|36
|373
|374
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|36
|373
|370
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|36
|373
|370
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|373
|418
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|36
|373
|370
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|379
|355
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|380
|375
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|34
|381
|376
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|381
|376
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|381
|376
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|384
|NR
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|384
|362
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32
|386
|379
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|387
|380
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|29
|387
|380
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|29
|387
|387
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|387
|440
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|29
|391
|382
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|28.5
|392
|383
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|28
|392
|383
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|28
|392
|471
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|392
|383
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|392
|399
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|392
|383
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|28
|398
|352
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|27
|398
|411
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|400
|387
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|26
|401
|390
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|25.5
|402
|494
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|402
|392
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|25
|402
|392
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|25
|402
|NR
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|25
|406
|396
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|407
|397
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|408
|398
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|408
|395
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|410
|399
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|410
|399
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|410
|399
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|20
|410
|494
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|410
|399
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|410
|399
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|410
|399
|Lara Procopio
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|410
|399
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|20
|410
|NR
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|20
|410
|399
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|410
|399
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|20
|410
|399
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|20
|422
|411
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|19
|422
|411
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|422
|411
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|19
|422
|411
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|422
|440
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19
|427
|418
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|427
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|18
|427
|418
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|18
|427
|418
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|427
|418
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|427
|418
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|427
|418
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|427
|418
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|18
|427
|NR
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|427
|418
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|437
|428
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|437
|428
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|17
|437
|428
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|437
|428
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|17
|441
|432
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|442
|418
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|16
|443
|433
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|15.5
|444
|434
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|445
|435
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|13
|445
|435
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|13
|445
|435
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|13
|448
|112
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|448
|440
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|10
|448
|494
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|10
|448
|440
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|440
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|10
|448
|440
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|448
|440
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|448
|440
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|494
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|10
|448
|NR
|Jeffrey Molina
|Flyweight
|10
|448
|494
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|448
|440
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|448
|494
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|440
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|448
|NR
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|448
|440
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|440
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|448
|440
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|10
|448
|440
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|448
|440
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|10
|448
|494
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|448
|440
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Middleweight
|10
|448
|494
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|440
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|10
|448
|440
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|10
|448
|440
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|448
|NR
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|10
|448
|440
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|482
|471
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|471
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|9
|482
|440
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|471
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|471
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|471
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|9
|482
|471
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|482
|471
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|482
|440
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|471
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|482
|471
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|482
|471
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|NR
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|9
|482
|471
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|9
|482
|440
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Middleweight
|9
|482
|471
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|9
|498
|487
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|8
|498
|471
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|8
|498
|487
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|501
|440
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|502
|490
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|503
|491
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|5
|503
|NR
|Justin Jaynes
|Featherweight
|5
|503
|491
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|5
|506
|494
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Drako Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|494
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|494
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jamey Simmons
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|494
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Juancamilo Ronderos
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|494
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|494
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|494
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Marcelo Rojo
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|494
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|24
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|494
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|NR
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|494
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|494
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|147
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Rong Zhu
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|494
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|NR
|Sean Soriano
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|494
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|36
|Stefan Sekulic
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|494
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|494
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|494
|T.J. Laramie
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|494
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|506
|494
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|494
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweightsm
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
