There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Francis Ngannou
|750.5
|2
|2
|2
|Stipe Miocic
|654
|3
|3
|3
|Derrick Lewis
|337
|4
|4
|5
|Curtis Blaydes
|313.5
|5
|5
|4
|Ciryl Gane
|240
|6
|6
|6
|Alexander Volkov
|235.5
|7
|7
|7
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|211
|8
|8
|11
|Chris Daukaus
|184
|9
|9
|8
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|177.5
|10
|10
|Tai Tuivasa
|177
|10
|10
|14
|Tom Aspinall
|177
|12
|15
|Alexandr Romanov
|143
|13
|12
|16
|Aleksei Oleinik
|140.5
|14
|13
|9
|Walt Harris
|134.5
|15
|14
|12
|Marcin Tybura
|134
|16
|17
|Ben Rothwell
|117
|17
|16
|Greg Hardy
|106.5
|18
|19
|Sergey Spivak
|89
|19
|20
|Ilir Latifi
|86
|19
|18
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|86
|21
|21
|Alexander Gustafsson
|84
|22
|23
|Chase Sherman
|57.5
|23
|24
|Andrei Arlovski
|57
|24
|25
|Tanner Boser
|56
|25
|26
|10
|Augusto Sakai
|55
|26
|26
|Juan Espino
|49
|27
|28
|Jake Collier
|34
|28
|31
|Jarjis Danho
|20
|29
|32
|Carlos Felipe
|19
|29
|32
|Gian Villante
|19
|31
|34
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|18
|32
|34
|Justin Tafa
|16
|33
|36
|Don’Tale Mayes
|10
|33
|38
|Jared Vanderaa
|10
|33
|36
|Parker Porter
|10
|36
|38
|Alan Baudot
|0
|36
|NR
|Chris Barnett
|0
|36
|38
|Harry Hunsucker
|0
|36
|38
|Josh Parisian
|0
|36
|38
|Philipe Lins
|0
|36
|38
|Roque Martinez
|0
Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 28/21