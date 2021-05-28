There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 654 3 3 3 Derrick Lewis 337 4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5 5 5 4 Ciryl Gane 240 6 6 6 Alexander Volkov 235.5 7 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 211 8 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184 9 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5 10 10 Tai Tuivasa 177 10 10 14 Tom Aspinall 177 12 15 Alexandr Romanov 143 13 12 16 Aleksei Oleinik 140.5 14 13 9 Walt Harris 134.5 15 14 12 Marcin Tybura 134 16 17 Ben Rothwell 117 17 16 Greg Hardy 106.5 18 19 Sergey Spivak 89 19 20 Ilir Latifi 86 19 18 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86 21 21 Alexander Gustafsson 84 22 23 Chase Sherman 57.5 23 24 Andrei Arlovski 57 24 25 Tanner Boser 56 25 26 10 Augusto Sakai 55 26 26 Juan Espino 49 27 28 Jake Collier 34 28 31 Jarjis Danho 20 29 32 Carlos Felipe 19 29 32 Gian Villante 19 31 34 Rodrigo Nascimento 18 32 34 Justin Tafa 16 33 36 Don’Tale Mayes 10 33 38 Jared Vanderaa 10 33 36 Parker Porter 10 36 38 Alan Baudot 0 36 NR Chris Barnett 0 36 38 Harry Hunsucker 0 36 38 Josh Parisian 0 36 38 Philipe Lins 0 36 38 Roque Martinez 0





