There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 743 2 2 2 Brandon Moreno 226 3 4 3 Askar Askarov 190 4 6 5 Alex Perez 138.5 5 5 4 Alexandre Pantoja 129.5 6 3 6 Joseph Benavidez 128 7 8 7 Brandon Royval 98 8 9 Tyson Nam 85 9 10 8 Kai Kara-France 76.5 10 11 Ryan Benoit 56 11 13 16 Amir Albazi 55 12 15 Bruno Silva 50 13 14 15 Matheus Nicolau 46 14 12 11 Tim Elliott 37.5 15 17 14 Su Mudaerji 36 16 18 13 Raulian Paiva 28 17 19 12 David Dvorak 19 18 21 Francisco Figueiredo 10 18 NR Jeffrey Molina 10 18 NR Ode Osbourne 10 18 21 Tagir Ulanbekov 10 22 23 Cody Durden 0 22 23 Jerome Rivera 0 22 23 JP Buys 0 22 23 Malcolm Gordon 0 22 23 Manel Kape 0 22 NR Qileng Aori 0 22 NR Victor Rodriguez 0 22 23 Zarrukh Adashev 0 22 23 Zhalgas Zhumagulov 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

