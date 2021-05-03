There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5 2 3 3 Brian Ortega 418 3 2 2 Max Holloway 372 4 4 7 Josh Emmett 364 5 6 Song Yadong 289 6 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 280 7 NR Ryan Hall 270 8 7 9 Dan Ige 212.5 9 13 8 Arnold Allen 200 10 24 15 Giga Chikadze 188.5 11 8 Ricky Simon 174.5 12 12 10 Shane Burgos 163 13 9 11 Sodiq Yusuff 155 14 9 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 15 16 Lerone Murphy 148 16 15 14 Movsar Evloev 147 17 17 Hakeem Dawodu 135 18 11 13 Edson Barboza 133 19 19 Gavin Tucker 114.5 20 20 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 21 14 Brian Kelleher 112 21 NR Herbert Burns 112 23 25 Charles Jourdain 98 24 26 Ilia Topuria 96 25 20 Ricardo Ramos 95 26 NR Gabriel Benitez 94 26 28 Julian Erosa 94 28 18 Andre Fili 87 29 28 Makwan Amirkhani 82 30 22 Darren Elkins 75 31 23 Mirsad Bektic 74 32 31 Daniel Pineda 72 32 31 Nate Landwehr 72 34 26 16 Cub Swanson 69.5 35 NR Luke Sanders 68 36 NR Jonathan Pearce 60 36 36 L’udovit Klein 60 38 38 Darrick Minner 55 39 40 Kyle Nelson 54 39 40 Zubaira Tukhugov 54 41 35 Alex Caceres 50 41 36 Billy Quarantillo 50 43 34 Charles Rosa 49 43 42 Seung Woo Choi 49 45 NR Kevin Aguilar 48 46 46 Omar Morales 47 47 44 Danny Henry 45 48 38 Jared Gordon 43.5 49 45 Jordan Griffin 40 50 42 Shane Young 33 51 47 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29 52 48 Chase Hooper 28 53 49 Mike Trizano 26 54 NR Steven Peterson 25 55 NR Pat Sabatini 20 56 NR Felipe Colares 18 56 NR Tristan Connelly 18 58 50 Youssef Zalal 17 59 51 Nad Narimani 13 60 52 Austin Lingo 10 60 52 Bill Algeo 10 60 52 Jamall Emmers 10 60 NR Luis Saldana 10 60 52 Ode Osbourne 10 60 62 T.J. Brown 10 60 52 Timur Valiev 10 67 57 Danny Chavez 9 67 57 Sean Woodson 9 69 60 Chris Fishgold 8 69 57 Kai Kamaka III 8 71 NR Justin Jaynes 5 71 61 Vince Morales 5 73 62 Joshua Culibao 0 73 62 Kevin Croom 0 73 62 Marcelo Rojo 0 73 62 Martin Day 0 73 62 Steve Garcia 0

