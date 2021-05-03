There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|817.5
|2
|3
|3
|Brian Ortega
|418
|3
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|372
|4
|4
|7
|Josh Emmett
|364
|5
|6
|Song Yadong
|289
|6
|5
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|280
|7
|NR
|Ryan Hall
|270
|8
|7
|9
|Dan Ige
|212.5
|9
|13
|8
|Arnold Allen
|200
|10
|24
|15
|Giga Chikadze
|188.5
|11
|8
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|12
|12
|10
|Shane Burgos
|163
|13
|9
|11
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|14
|9
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|15
|16
|Lerone Murphy
|148
|16
|15
|14
|Movsar Evloev
|147
|17
|17
|Hakeem Dawodu
|135
|18
|11
|13
|Edson Barboza
|133
|19
|19
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|20
|20
|12
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|21
|14
|Brian Kelleher
|112
|21
|NR
|Herbert Burns
|112
|23
|25
|Charles Jourdain
|98
|24
|26
|Ilia Topuria
|96
|25
|20
|Ricardo Ramos
|95
|26
|NR
|Gabriel Benitez
|94
|26
|28
|Julian Erosa
|94
|28
|18
|Andre Fili
|87
|29
|28
|Makwan Amirkhani
|82
|30
|22
|Darren Elkins
|75
|31
|23
|Mirsad Bektic
|74
|32
|31
|Daniel Pineda
|72
|32
|31
|Nate Landwehr
|72
|34
|26
|16
|Cub Swanson
|69.5
|35
|NR
|Luke Sanders
|68
|36
|NR
|Jonathan Pearce
|60
|36
|36
|L’udovit Klein
|60
|38
|38
|Darrick Minner
|55
|39
|40
|Kyle Nelson
|54
|39
|40
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|54
|41
|35
|Alex Caceres
|50
|41
|36
|Billy Quarantillo
|50
|43
|34
|Charles Rosa
|49
|43
|42
|Seung Woo Choi
|49
|45
|NR
|Kevin Aguilar
|48
|46
|46
|Omar Morales
|47
|47
|44
|Danny Henry
|45
|48
|38
|Jared Gordon
|43.5
|49
|45
|Jordan Griffin
|40
|50
|42
|Shane Young
|33
|51
|47
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29
|52
|48
|Chase Hooper
|28
|53
|49
|Mike Trizano
|26
|54
|NR
|Steven Peterson
|25
|55
|NR
|Pat Sabatini
|20
|56
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|18
|56
|NR
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|58
|50
|Youssef Zalal
|17
|59
|51
|Nad Narimani
|13
|60
|52
|Austin Lingo
|10
|60
|52
|Bill Algeo
|10
|60
|52
|Jamall Emmers
|10
|60
|NR
|Luis Saldana
|10
|60
|52
|Ode Osbourne
|10
|60
|62
|T.J. Brown
|10
|60
|52
|Timur Valiev
|10
|67
|57
|Danny Chavez
|9
|67
|57
|Sean Woodson
|9
|69
|60
|Chris Fishgold
|8
|69
|57
|Kai Kamaka III
|8
|71
|NR
|Justin Jaynes
|5
|71
|61
|Vince Morales
|5
|73
|62
|Joshua Culibao
|0
|73
|62
|Kevin Croom
|0
|73
|62
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
|73
|62
|Martin Day
|0
|73
|62
|Steve Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
