UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Fighter Salaries

The Cowboy took another tonight in Las Vegas, but at least he was well paid for his efforts.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Donald Cerrone: $221,000 ($200,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: $191,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $161,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gregor Gillespie: $131,600 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $15,600 from Ferreira for missing weight, $50,000 Fight o$6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $86,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michelle Waterson: $76,000 ($65,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $75,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlston Harris: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Trizano: $58,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Ferreira: $47,400 ($52,000 to show, $15,600 fine for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jun Yong Park: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Phil Hawes: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: $40,000 ($34,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tafon Nchukwi: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Daukaus: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christian Aguilera: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

L’udovit Klein: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

