UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

May 1, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,365 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Dominick Reyes (12-2, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jiri Prochazka (27-3-1, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Cub Swanson (27-11, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Giga Chikadze (12-2, #24 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ion Cutelaba (15-6, 1 NC, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dustin Jacoby (14-5, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Sean Strickland (22-3, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko (22-4, #33 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (12-4, #26 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Stamann (19-3-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Poliana Botelho (8-3, #22 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Luana Carolina (6-2, #37 ranked women’s flyweight)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Randa Markos (10-11-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Luana Pinheiro (8-1)

Featherweights:

Kai Kamaka III (8-3, #57 ranked featherweight) vs TJ Brown (14-8, #62 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (5-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Andreas Michailidis (12-4, #59 ranked middleweight) vs KB Bhullar (8-1, #59 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Luke Sanders (13-4, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Felipe Colares (9-2, #57 ranked featherweight)

