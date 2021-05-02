Jiri Prochazka has arrived! And he fittingly was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Jiri Prochazka: $214,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $131,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $121,000 ($100,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $116,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Strickland: $99,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko: $67,000 ($56,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $48,000 ($32,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: $45,000 ($39,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Loma Lookboonme: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $39,000 ($33,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho: $35,400 ($27,000 to show, $2,400 from Carolina for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felipe Colares: $32,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Sanders: $27,000 ($21,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Carolina: $25,600 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Pinheiro: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Brown: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andreas Michialidis: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kamaka III: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Hughes: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

KB Bhullar: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

