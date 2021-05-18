UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbradnt

May 22, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Rob Font (18-4, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-3, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Yan Xiaonan (13-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Carla Esparza (18-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:

Justin Tafa (4-2, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-5, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Felicia Spencer (8-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont (5-1, #26 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Flyweights:

David Dvorak (19-3, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva (20-3, #16 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:

Jack Hermansson (21-6, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1, #13 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Ramos (14-3, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo (14-5, #60 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Rothwell (38-13, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett (21-6)

Welterweights:

Court McGee (20-10, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Claudio Silva (14-2, #14 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Bruno Silva (11-5-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Victor Rodriguez (7-3, #22 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Joshua Culibao (8-1-1, #73 ranked featherweight) vs Sha Yilan (19-6)

Lightweights:

Yancy Medeiros (15-7, 1 NC, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6, #22 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Rafael Alves (19-9) vs Damir Ismagulov (22-1, #61 ranked lightweight)

