ufc 261 fight card

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 36th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we recap UFC 262, decide what’s next in the lightweight division, and act like fools, as per usual.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

 

 

Enjoy!

Make sure to subscribe to our new feed(s)!

 

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 262 Recap (aka Broken Humerus is not Humorous) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.38)