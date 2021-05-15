ufc 261 fight card

UFC 262: Oliviera vs Chandler
May 15, 2021
Toyota Center
Houston, Texas

 

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,965 – average (was much better before two fights fell off)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship:
Charles Oliveira   (30-8, 1 NC, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler   (22-5, #19 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson   (26-5, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush   (20-4-1, #4 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Matt Schnell   (15-5, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Rogerio Bontorin   (16-3, 1 NC, #50 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Katlyn Chookagian   (15-4, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo   (10-2, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Shane Burgos   (13-2, #12 ranked featherweights) vs Edson Barboza   (21-9, #18 ranked featherweights)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza   (26-9, 1 NC, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Andre Muniz   (20-4, #30 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Lando Vannata   (11-5-2, #41 ranked featherweights) vs Mike Grundy   (12-2, #32 ranked featherweights)

Middleweights:
Jordan Wright   (11-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Jamie Pickett   (11-5, #59 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Andrea Lee   (11-5, #23 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Antonina Shevchenko   (9-2, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass  6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Gina Mazany   (7-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Priscilla Cachoeira   (9-3, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Kevin Aguilar   (17-4, #45 ranked featherweights) vs Tucker Lutz   (11-1)

Lightweights:
Christos Giagos   (18-8, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez   (18-2, #34 ranked lightweight)

 

