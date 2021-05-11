UFC 262: Oliviera vs Chandler

May 15, 2021

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Fight Card

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship:

Charles Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler (22-5, #19 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Tony Ferguson (26-5, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush (20-4-1, #4 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Matt Schnell (15-5, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-3, 1 NC, #50 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (15-4, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo (10-2, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (13-2, #12 ranked featherweights) vs Edson Barboza (21-9, #18 ranked featherweights)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-9, 1 NC, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Andre Muniz (20-4, #30 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Lando Vannata (11-5-2, #41 ranked featherweights) vs Mike Grundy (12-2, #32 ranked featherweights)

Middleweights:

Jordan Wright (11-1, 1 NC, #48 ranked middleweight) vs Jamie Pickett (11-5, #59 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Andrea Lee (11-5, #23 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Antonina Shevchenko (9-2, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gina Mazany (7-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Priscilla Cachoeira (9-3, #28 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Kevin Aguilar (17-4, #45 ranked featherweights) vs Tucker Lutz (11-1)

Lightweights:

Christos Giagos (18-8, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez (18-2, #34 ranked lightweight)







