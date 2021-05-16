UFC 262 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

AND NEEEEWWWWW!! Charles Oliveira completed his unexpected and improbable run to the top of the UFC mountain last night in Houston, winning the UFC Lightweight Championship and earning the biggest paycheck at UFC 262.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,000

Gate: $4,000,000

Charles Oliveira: $455,000 ($350,000 to show, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chandler: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $276,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $226,000 ($210,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $216,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Ferguson: $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $156,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $151,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $141,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $91,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: $55,000 ($49,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Priscilla Cachoeira: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Muniz: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rogerio Bontorin: $42,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $39,000 ($24,000 to show, $4,000 from Bontorin for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $31,000 ($25,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Wright: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Soriano: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Grundy: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany: $24,000 ($18,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tucker Lutz: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Pickett: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

