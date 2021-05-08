Name: Maurice Greene

Opponent: Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

This is a heavyweight fight, which always means there’s a lot of variability. So when you see a line this wide in the first place, it already is a great place to start.

In addition to that, the knock on Greene has been that he doesn’t have a great gas tank. He tends to do his best work early. However, when he does tire, he still has some really strong submission skills. He grappled fairly well with Oleksey Oleinik even deep into the fight. He even submitted Gian Villante late despite being tired. This bodes well for a fight with de Lima, who tends to have issues with grappling. Each of Pezao’s last six losses have come by way of submission. Even if you think those fighters have better grappling abilities than Greene, he’s still worth a dabble here.

2021 Record: 3-10 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($430)

Return on Investment: -18%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

