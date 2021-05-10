Jan 27, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ronaldo Souza (red gloves) knocks Derek Brunson (blue gloves) out with a kick during UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
December 7, 1979

Record

26-9, 1 NC (UFC: 9-6)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous submission grappling and jiu-jitsu gold medals

Championships Held

Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2010-11 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– elite, elite, elite BJJ skills – among the best all-time
– very physically strong
– extremely aggressive fighter
– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat many top fighters
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– has been extremely successful at the top of the sport for a long time
– amazing submission skills
– also developing KO power
– finishes fights
– very hard to finish – only stopped three times in career
– good ground and pound
– solid striking defense
– lands lots of takedowns
– very active looking for submissions

 

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t land many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– very inaccurate with his takedowns
– poor takedown defense
– inconsistent in UFC – win one, lose one
– brutally KO’d in his last fight
– in a big time slump

 

Synopsis

The Alligator has always been a feared BJJ expert, but his newfound striking power (old man strength?!) makes him even more dangerous.

 

 

