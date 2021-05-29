As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Gregory Rodrigues (9-3) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Kamuela Kirk (11-4) vs Makwan Amirkhani (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC) vs Danny Roberts (17-5) – UFC on ESPN: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th
Kevin Lee (18-6) vs Sean Brady (14-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Michel Pereira (25-11-2) vs Niko Price (14-4-2) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Max Holloway (22-6) vs Yair Rodriguez (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Jul 17th
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) vs Daniel Rodriguez (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Jul 17th
T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) vs Cory Sandhagen (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th
Darren Elkins (25-9) vs Darrick Minner (26-11) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th
Puna Soriano (8-0) vs Brendan Allen (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th
Sijara Eubanks (6-6) vs Karol Rosa (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th
Philip Rowe (7-3) vs Orion Cosce (7-0) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Cheyanne Buys (5-2) vs Gloria de Paula (5-3) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Ashley Yoder (8-7) vs Jinh Yu Frey (10-6) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Mounir Lazzez (10-2) vs Niklas Stolze (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) vs Rani Yahya (27-10-1) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Dooho Choi (14-4) vs Danny Chavez (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st
Uriah Hall (17-9) vs Sean Strickland (23-3) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th
Jose Aldo (29-7) vs Pedro Munhoz (19-5) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th
Victoria Leonardo (8-3) vs Melissa Gato (6-0-2) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th
Lerone Murphy (10-0-1) vs Charles Jourdain (11-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Aug 14th
Clay Guida (36-17) vs Mark O. Madsen (10-0) – UFC on ESPN: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st
Sasha Palatnikov (6-3) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-3) – UFC on ESPN: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st
Erin Blanchfield (6-1) vs Sarah Alpar (9-5) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th
Uros Medic (7-0) vs Jalin Turner (10-5) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th
Bellator
Women’s Flyweight Championship: Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs Denise Kielholtz (6-2) – Bellator 262 – Jul 16th
PFL
Rory MacDonald (22-6-1) vs Gleison Tibau (35-15) – PFL 5 – Jun 17th
