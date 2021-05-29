As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Gregory Rodrigues (9-3) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Kamuela Kirk (11-4) vs Makwan Amirkhani (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC) vs Danny Roberts (17-5) – UFC on ESPN: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Kevin Lee (18-6) vs Sean Brady (14-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Michel Pereira (25-11-2) vs Niko Price (14-4-2) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Max Holloway (22-6) vs Yair Rodriguez (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Jul 17th

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) vs Daniel Rodriguez (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Jul 17th

T.J. Dillashaw (16-4) vs Cory Sandhagen (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Darren Elkins (25-9) vs Darrick Minner (26-11) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Puna Soriano (8-0) vs Brendan Allen (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Sijara Eubanks (6-6) vs Karol Rosa (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Philip Rowe (7-3) vs Orion Cosce (7-0) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Cheyanne Buys (5-2) vs Gloria de Paula (5-3) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Ashley Yoder (8-7) vs Jinh Yu Frey (10-6) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Mounir Lazzez (10-2) vs Niklas Stolze (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) vs Rani Yahya (27-10-1) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Dooho Choi (14-4) vs Danny Chavez (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Uriah Hall (17-9) vs Sean Strickland (23-3) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Jose Aldo (29-7) vs Pedro Munhoz (19-5) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Victoria Leonardo (8-3) vs Melissa Gato (6-0-2) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Lerone Murphy (10-0-1) vs Charles Jourdain (11-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Aug 14th

Clay Guida (36-17) vs Mark O. Madsen (10-0) – UFC on ESPN: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Sasha Palatnikov (6-3) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-3) – UFC on ESPN: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Erin Blanchfield (6-1) vs Sarah Alpar (9-5) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th

Uros Medic (7-0) vs Jalin Turner (10-5) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th

Bellator

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs Denise Kielholtz (6-2) – Bellator 262 – Jul 16th

PFL

Rory MacDonald (22-6-1) vs Gleison Tibau (35-15) – PFL 5 – Jun 17th

