As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Manon Fiorot (6-1) vs Maryna Moroz (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Eryk Anders (12-5, 1 NC) vs Darren Stewart (12-6, 2 NC) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Alexis Davis (20-10) vs Pannie Kianzad (14-5) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Aleksei Oleinik (59-15-1) vs Serghei Spivac (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Islam Makhachev (19-1) vs Thiago Moises (4-2) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jul 17th

Jeremy Stephens (28-18) vs Mateusz Gamrot (18-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jul 17th

Phil Hawes (11-2) vs Deron Winn (7-2) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jul 17th

Andre Ewell (17-7) vs Julio Arce (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Sandhagen – Jul 24th

Collin Anglin (8-1) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan () – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 31st

Vince Morales (9-5) vs Drako Rodriguez (7-2) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Johnny Munoz (10-1) vs Jamey Simmons (7-3) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Derek Brunson (22-7) vs Darren Till (18-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till – Aug 14th

Paulo Costa (13-1) vs Jared Cannonier (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Chase Sherman (15-7) vs Parker Porter (10-6) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Vinc Pichel (13-2) vs Austin Hubbard (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Alexandre Pantoja (23-5) vs Brandon Royval (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Austin Lingo (8-1) vs Luis Saldana (15-6) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Makhmud Muradov (25-6) vs Gerald Meerschaert (32-14) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Aug 28th

Jamall Emmers (18-5) vs Pat Sabatini (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Aug 28th

Thiago Santos (21-9) vs Johnny Walker (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 197 – Sept 25th

PFL

Anthony Pettis (24-11) vs Alex Martinez (8-0) – PFL 4 – Jun 10th

