As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Felicia Spencer (8-2) vs Norma Dumont (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Jack Hermansson (21-6) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Ben Rothwell (38-13) vs Chris Barnett (21-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Makwan Amirkhani (16-5) vs Nate Landwehr (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Tom Breese (12-3) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Nate Diaz (21-12) vs Leon Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Paul Craig (14-4-1) vs Jamahal Hill (8-0) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Drew Dober (23-10) vs Brad Riddell (9-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Chase Hooper (10-1-1) vs Steven Peterson (18-9) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Matthew Semelsberger (8-2) vs Khaos Williams (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Sean O’Malley (13-1) vs Louis Smolka (17-7) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Irene Aldana (12-6) vs Yana Kunitskaya (14-5) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Rodolfo Vieira (7-1) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-2) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jul 17th

Raphael Assuncao (27-8) vs Kyler Phillips (9-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th

Randy Costa (6-1) vs Adrian Yanez (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th

Mickey Gall (6-3) vs Jordan Williams (9-4) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th

Ian Heinisch (14-4) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 24th

Fabio Cherant (7-2) vs William Knight (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Cannonier – Aug 21st

Sara McMann (12-6) vs Ketlen Vieira (11-2) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Aug 28th

Bellator

Darrion Caldwell (15-4) vs Leandro Higo (20-5) – Bellator 259 – May 21st

Interim Heavyweight Championship: Tim Johnson (15-6) vs Valentin Moldavsky (10-1) – Bellator 261 – Jun 25th

