As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Rogerio Bontorin (16-3-1) vs Matt Schnell (15-5) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Sean Soriano (14-6) vs Christos Giagos (18-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Yancy Medeiros (15-7) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Court McGee (19-10) vs Claudio Silva (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Bill Algeo (14-5) vs Ricardo Ramos (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-2) vs Augusto Sakai (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Miguel Baeza (10-0) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th

Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (20-1) vs Marvin Vettori (17-4-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Drew Dober (23-10) vs Brad Riddell (9-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Marlon Vera (16-7-1) vs Davey Grant (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Dricus Du Plessis (15-2) vs Trevin Giles (14-2) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Billy Quarantillo (15-3) vs Herbert Burns (11-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th

Miles Johns (11-1) vs Anderson dos Santos (21-8) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th

Francisco Figueiredo (12-3-1, 1 NC) vs Malcolm Gordon (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th

ONE Championship

Heavyweight Championship: Brandon Vera (16-8) vs Arjan Singh Bhullar (10-1) – ONE: Dangal – May 15th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Karina Rodriguez (8-4) vs Daiana Torquato (10-3) – Invicta on AXS TV – May 21st

Atomweight Championship: Alesha Zappitella (8-2) vs Jessica Delboni (10-2) – Invicta on AXS TV – May 21st

