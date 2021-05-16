Katlyn Chookagian Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – W (Murphy) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Carmouche) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Aldana) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Borella) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – W (Davis) – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – L (Eye) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Calderwood) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Maia) – $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 from Maia for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – L (V. Shevchenko) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (A. Shevchenko) – $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17/20 – L (Andrade) – $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Calvillo) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – W (Araujo) – $151,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $930,500

