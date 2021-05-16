Edson Barboza Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 123 – Nov 20/10 – W (Lullo) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Njokuani) – $86,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Pearson) – $120,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 142 – Jan 14/12 – W (Etim) – $154,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – L (Varner) – $18,000

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – W (Martins) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (Oliveira) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Benavidez 2 – Dec 14/13 – W (Castillo) – $102,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – L (Cerrone) – $29,000

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Miller – Jul 16/14 – W (Dunham) – $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Green) – $68,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – L (Johnson) – $39,000*

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – Jul 25/15 – W (Felder) – $128,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF 22 Finale – Dec 11/15 – L (Ferguson) – $94,000 ($44,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Pettis) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Melendez) – $113,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Dariush) – $173,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – L (Lee) – $105,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 from Lee for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – L Barboza) – $145,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – L (Felder) – $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Ige) – $99,000 ($79,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – W (Amirkhani) – $178,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – W (Burgos) – $276,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,362,000

