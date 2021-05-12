He may have gone winless in the octagon over the past year, but that hasn’t stopped Conor McGregor from winning at life, financially. The UFC megastar is the top-earning athlete this year on Forbes The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes list. Not only does McGregor top the list, but he is also the only combat athlete to make the cut.

His $180 million in earnings over the past 12 months easily puts him above the #2 athlete on the list – soccer star Lionel Messi, who brought in $130 million. They estimate that the Irishman earned $22 million for his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, with the remaining $158 million coming from out-of-the-cage pursuits.

The bulk of that money would stem from him recently selling, along with his two partners, his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand for $150 million. He also has deals with other sponsors, such as DraftKings, that keep his pockets fat.

