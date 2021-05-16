Charles Oliveira Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko – W (Elkins) – $52,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs Palhares – Sept 15/10 – W (Escudero) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 124 – Dec 11/10 – L (Miller) – $10,000*

UFC Live: Kongo vs Barry – Jun 26/11 – NC (Lentz) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – L (Cerrone) – $12,000

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Wisely) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

TUF: Live Finale – Jun 1/12 – W (Brookins) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC 152 – Sept 22/12 – L (Swanson) – $18,000*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – L (Edgar) – $71,000 ($21,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi – Feb 15/14 – W (Ogle) – $92,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performer of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – W (Stephens) – $51,300 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, fined $2,700 for missing weight)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves – May 30/15 – W (Lentz) – $164,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Oliveira – Aug 23/15 – L (Holloway) – $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Jury) – $81,600 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, fined $7,400 for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – L (Pettis) – $57,000 ($42,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – L (Lamas) – $44,400 ($42,000 to show, $12,600 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Brooks) – $149,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Felder) – $59,000 ($44,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Guida) – $165,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Giagos) – $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Miller) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Teymur) – $260,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Lentz) – $220,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16/19 – W (Gordon) – $280,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – W (Lee) – $307,200 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $17,200 from Lee for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Ferguson) – $250,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – W (Chandler) – $455,000 ($350,000 to show, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $3,680,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Charles Oliveira Career Earnings