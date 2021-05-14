Beneil Dariush Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Phillipou – Jan 14/14 – W (Brenneman) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Nelson – Apr 11/14 – L (Nijem) – $10,000*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (Martin) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Ferreira) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Cruickshank) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Cruickshank for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Miller) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Johnson) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – L (Chiesa) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Vick) – $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – W (Magomedov) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – L (Barboza) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – D (Dunham) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – L (Hernandez) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Moises) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Dober) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26/19 – W (Camacho) – $190,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Klose) – $200,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Holtzman) – $165,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – W (Ferreira) – $225,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,641,000

