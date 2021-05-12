cris cyborg

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight/Ftherwght 1004
2 3 2 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 887
3 2 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 620
4 5 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthrweight 599.5
5 4 5 Douglas Lima Welterweight 569
6 8 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 487
7 6 4 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavy 457
8 7 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 412
9 10 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 409.5
10 12 10 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 385
11 14 5 A.J. McKee Featherweight 344.5
12 31 7 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 332
13 17 John Salter Middleweight 306
14 9 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 305.5
15 18 8 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285
16 19 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 278.5
17 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 272
18 20 Michael Page Welterweight 271
18 16 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 271
20 15 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 260.5
21 42 Jason Jackson Welterweight 244.5
22 13 4W Julia Budd Women’s Feathrweight 242
23 20 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 240
24 22 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224.5
24 21 9 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 224.5
26 26 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 220.5
27 NR Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 200
28 38 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 195
29 NR Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 194
30 23 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 192
31 26 Aaron Pico Featherweight 189.5
32 NR Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 188
33 29 7W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 186.5
34 30 Aviv Gozali Welterweight 180
35 37 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 175
36 28 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5
37 39 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 168
37 NR Peter Queally Lightweight 168
39 24 Benson Henderson Welterweight 163
40 36 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 159
41 34 Logan Storley Welterweight 151.5
42 34 James Gallagher Bantamweight 151
43 32 Charlie Ward Middleweight 149.5
44 71 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149
45 45 Aiden Lee Featherweight 145
46 46 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 144
47 119 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 137
48 44 Charlie Leary Lightweight 136
49 54 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134
50 NR Dan Moret Lightweight 130
51 40 Paul Daley Welterweight 128.5
52 56 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 128
53 56 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 124
53 50 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124
55 47 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 122
56 52 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Feathrweight 121.5
57 53 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121
58 60 Brett Johns Bantamweight 119.5
59 41 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 118.5
60 119 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 115
61 60 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 114
62 43 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 113
63 NR Mads Burnell Featherweight 110
63 66 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110
63 60 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 110
66 74 Billy Goff Welterweight 109
66 67 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 109
68 25 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108
69 64 6W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Feathrweight 107.5
70 50 Joey Davis Welterweight 106
71 56 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 103.5
72 59 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101
73 NR Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 100
73 79 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100
75 81 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 99
76 83 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 98
77 148 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 96
78 49 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5
79 85 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 95
79 85 Cody Law Featherweight 95
79 85 Jake Hager Heavyweight 95
79 85 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95
83 77 Christian Edwards Middleweight 94
83 90 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 94
83 NR Tony Johnson Middleweight 94
86 47 Henry Corrales Bantamweight 93.5
87 70 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 93
87 12 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 93
89 64 Derek Anderson Welterweight 90
90 125 8W Cat Zingano Women’s Feathrweight 89
91 102 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 88
92 54 Mike Shipman Middleweight 87.5
93 78 Alfie Davis Lightweight 87
94 75 Amanda Bell Women’s Feathrweight 86.5
95 93 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 86
96 95 Keoni Diggs Lightweight 85
97 73 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 81
97 92 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 81
99 60 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 80.5
100 97 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 80
101 100 Chris Duncan Lightweight 78
102 91 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 77
103 104 George Hardwick Lightweight 76
104 68 Ed Ruth Middleweight 75.5
105 81 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 74.5
106 NR John Douma Bantamweight 74
106 124 9W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 74
108 NR Jordan Newman Middleweight 73
109 108 Killys Mota Welterweight 72
110 84 Brian Moore Featherweight 71.5
111 105 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 71
112 72 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 70.5
113 69 Curtis Millender Welterweight 70
114 116 5W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 69
114 NR Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 69
116 75 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 68.5
117 111 Lewis Long Welterweight 68
117 111 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 68
119 113 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 67
119 113 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 67
121 105 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 65
122 119 Jake Smith Welterweight 64
123 110 Josh Hill Bantamweight 62
124 123 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 61
125 79 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 60
125 99 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 60
127 175 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 59
127 175 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 59
129 125 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 58
129 102 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 58
131 108 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 57
131 105 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Feathrweight 57
133 119 Chris Bungard Lightweight 56
133 NR Marcus Surin Lightweight 56
135 NR Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 55
135 129 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 55
137 130 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 54
137 130 Chris Hatley Featherweight 54
137 130 Emilee King Women’s Flyweight 54
137 130 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 54
137 130 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54
137 NR Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54
143 135 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 53
144 97 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 52
145 137 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 50
145 137 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 50
145 137 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 50
145 137 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 50
145 125 Saul Rogers Featherweight 50
145 141 Talita Nogueira Women’s Feathrweight 50
151 94 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 49.5
152 NR Jack May Heavyweight 45
152 116 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 45
154 152 Erik Perez Bantamweight 44
154 144 Jordan Mein Welterweight 44
154 144 Manny Muro Lightweight 44
157 96 Saad Awad Lightweight 43.5
158 125 Myles Jury Lightweight 43
159 147 Keith Lee Bantamweight 41
160 148 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 40
160 148 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40
162 136 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 39.5
163 153 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 38
163 142 Janay Harding Women’s Feathrweight 38
165 154 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 36
166 146 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35
167 157 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 32
167 157 Terry Brazier Lightweight 32
169 159 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 26
170 160 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 22
171 161 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 20
171 NR Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 20
171 161 Kevin Croom Featherweight 20
171 161 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 20
171 161 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 20
171 161 Tim Wilde Lightweight 20
171 161 Yves Landu Lightweight 20
178 168 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 19
179 NR Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18
179 170 Gabby Holloway Women’s Feathrweight 18
179 NR Jessica Borga Women’s Feathrweight 18
179 170 Kane Mousah Lightweight 18
179 NR Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18
179 170 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 18
185 173 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 17
186 174 Joseph Creer Middleweight 14
186 161 Pat Casey Welterweight 14
188 NR Alan Omer Lightweight 10
188 175 Ali Zebian Lightweight 10
188 175 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10
188 175 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 10
188 NR Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 10
188 245 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 10
188 175 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 10
188 NR Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 10
188 175 Soren Bak Lightweight 10
188 NR Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 10
198 184 Andrew Salas Featherweight 9
198 184 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 9
198 184 John de Jesus Featherweight 9
198 NR Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9
202 NR Demarques Jackson Welterweight 8
202 187 Jessy Miele Women’s Feathrweight 8
204 NR Albert Morales Bantamweight 6
205 188 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5
206 189 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0
206 NR Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 0
206 189 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0
206 189 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0
206 189 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0
206 NR Branko Busick Middleweight 0
206 189 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0
206 NR Dayana Silva Women’s Feathrweight 0
206 189 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0
206 NR Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0
206 189 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0
206 NR Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 0
206 189 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0
206 NR Gregory Milliard Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0
206 NR Herman Terrado Welterweight 0
206 189 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0
206 189 Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0
206 189 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0
206 189 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Katharina Lehner Women’s Feathrweight 0
206 189 Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0
206 189 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0
206 NR Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Feathrweight 0
206 189 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 0
206 156 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0
206 189 Mike Hamel Lightweight 0
206 NR Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 0
206 NR Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0
206 189 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0
206 189 Ross Houston Welterweight 0
206 189 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0
206 189 Said Sowma Heavyweight 0
206 NR Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0
206 189 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0
206 189 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0
206 NR Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0
206 NR Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 0
206 NR Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0
206 189 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0
206 NR Will Smith Bantamweight 0

 

