There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight/Ftherwght 1004 2 3 2 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 887 3 2 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 620 4 5 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthrweight 599.5 5 4 5 Douglas Lima Welterweight 569 6 8 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 487 7 6 4 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavy 457 8 7 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 412 9 10 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 409.5 10 12 10 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 385 11 14 5 A.J. McKee Featherweight 344.5 12 31 7 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 332 13 17 John Salter Middleweight 306 14 9 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 305.5 15 18 8 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285 16 19 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 278.5 17 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 272 18 20 Michael Page Welterweight 271 18 16 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 271 20 15 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 260.5 21 42 Jason Jackson Welterweight 244.5 22 13 4W Julia Budd Women’s Feathrweight 242 23 20 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 240 24 22 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224.5 24 21 9 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 224.5 26 26 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 220.5 27 NR Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 200 28 38 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 195 29 NR Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 194 30 23 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 192 31 26 Aaron Pico Featherweight 189.5 32 NR Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 188 33 29 7W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 186.5 34 30 Aviv Gozali Welterweight 180 35 37 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 175 36 28 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5 37 39 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 168 37 NR Peter Queally Lightweight 168 39 24 Benson Henderson Welterweight 163 40 36 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 159 41 34 Logan Storley Welterweight 151.5 42 34 James Gallagher Bantamweight 151 43 32 Charlie Ward Middleweight 149.5 44 71 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149 45 45 Aiden Lee Featherweight 145 46 46 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 144 47 119 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 137 48 44 Charlie Leary Lightweight 136 49 54 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134 50 NR Dan Moret Lightweight 130 51 40 Paul Daley Welterweight 128.5 52 56 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 128 53 56 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 124 53 50 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124 55 47 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 122 56 52 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Feathrweight 121.5 57 53 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121 58 60 Brett Johns Bantamweight 119.5 59 41 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 118.5 60 119 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 115 61 60 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 114 62 43 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 113 63 NR Mads Burnell Featherweight 110 63 66 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110 63 60 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 110 66 74 Billy Goff Welterweight 109 66 67 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 109 68 25 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108 69 64 6W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Feathrweight 107.5 70 50 Joey Davis Welterweight 106 71 56 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 103.5 72 59 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101 73 NR Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 100 73 79 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100 75 81 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 99 76 83 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 98 77 148 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 96 78 49 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5 79 85 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 95 79 85 Cody Law Featherweight 95 79 85 Jake Hager Heavyweight 95 79 85 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95 83 77 Christian Edwards Middleweight 94 83 90 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 94 83 NR Tony Johnson Middleweight 94 86 47 Henry Corrales Bantamweight 93.5 87 70 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 93 87 12 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 93 89 64 Derek Anderson Welterweight 90 90 125 8W Cat Zingano Women’s Feathrweight 89 91 102 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 88 92 54 Mike Shipman Middleweight 87.5 93 78 Alfie Davis Lightweight 87 94 75 Amanda Bell Women’s Feathrweight 86.5 95 93 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 86 96 95 Keoni Diggs Lightweight 85 97 73 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 81 97 92 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 81 99 60 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 80.5 100 97 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 80 101 100 Chris Duncan Lightweight 78 102 91 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 77 103 104 George Hardwick Lightweight 76 104 68 Ed Ruth Middleweight 75.5 105 81 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 74.5 106 NR John Douma Bantamweight 74 106 124 9W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 74 108 NR Jordan Newman Middleweight 73 109 108 Killys Mota Welterweight 72 110 84 Brian Moore Featherweight 71.5 111 105 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 71 112 72 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 70.5 113 69 Curtis Millender Welterweight 70 114 116 5W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 69 114 NR Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 69 116 75 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 68.5 117 111 Lewis Long Welterweight 68 117 111 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 68 119 113 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 67 119 113 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 67 121 105 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 65 122 119 Jake Smith Welterweight 64 123 110 Josh Hill Bantamweight 62 124 123 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 61 125 79 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 60 125 99 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 60 127 175 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 59 127 175 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 59 129 125 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 58 129 102 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 58 131 108 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 57 131 105 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Feathrweight 57 133 119 Chris Bungard Lightweight 56 133 NR Marcus Surin Lightweight 56 135 NR Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 55 135 129 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 55 137 130 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 54 137 130 Chris Hatley Featherweight 54 137 130 Emilee King Women’s Flyweight 54 137 130 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 54 137 130 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54 137 NR Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54 143 135 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 53 144 97 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 52 145 137 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 50 145 137 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 50 145 137 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 50 145 137 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 50 145 125 Saul Rogers Featherweight 50 145 141 Talita Nogueira Women’s Feathrweight 50 151 94 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 49.5 152 NR Jack May Heavyweight 45 152 116 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 45 154 152 Erik Perez Bantamweight 44 154 144 Jordan Mein Welterweight 44 154 144 Manny Muro Lightweight 44 157 96 Saad Awad Lightweight 43.5 158 125 Myles Jury Lightweight 43 159 147 Keith Lee Bantamweight 41 160 148 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 40 160 148 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40 162 136 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 39.5 163 153 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 38 163 142 Janay Harding Women’s Feathrweight 38 165 154 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 36 166 146 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35 167 157 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 32 167 157 Terry Brazier Lightweight 32 169 159 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 26 170 160 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 22 171 161 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 20 171 NR Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 20 171 161 Kevin Croom Featherweight 20 171 161 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 20 171 161 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 20 171 161 Tim Wilde Lightweight 20 171 161 Yves Landu Lightweight 20 178 168 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 19 179 NR Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18 179 170 Gabby Holloway Women’s Feathrweight 18 179 NR Jessica Borga Women’s Feathrweight 18 179 170 Kane Mousah Lightweight 18 179 NR Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18 179 170 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 18 185 173 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 17 186 174 Joseph Creer Middleweight 14 186 161 Pat Casey Welterweight 14 188 NR Alan Omer Lightweight 10 188 175 Ali Zebian Lightweight 10 188 175 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10 188 175 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 10 188 NR Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 10 188 245 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 10 188 175 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 10 188 NR Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 10 188 175 Soren Bak Lightweight 10 188 NR Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 10 198 184 Andrew Salas Featherweight 9 198 184 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 9 198 184 John de Jesus Featherweight 9 198 NR Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9 202 NR Demarques Jackson Welterweight 8 202 187 Jessy Miele Women’s Feathrweight 8 204 NR Albert Morales Bantamweight 6 205 188 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5 206 189 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 206 NR Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 0 206 189 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 206 189 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 206 189 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0 206 NR Branko Busick Middleweight 0 206 189 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 206 NR Dayana Silva Women’s Feathrweight 0 206 189 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 206 NR Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0 206 189 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0 206 NR Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 0 206 189 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 206 NR Gregory Milliard Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0 206 NR Herman Terrado Welterweight 0 206 189 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 206 189 Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0 206 189 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0 206 189 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Katharina Lehner Women’s Feathrweight 0 206 189 Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0 206 189 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 206 NR Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Feathrweight 0 206 189 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 0 206 156 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 206 189 Mike Hamel Lightweight 0 206 NR Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 0 206 NR Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0 206 189 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 206 189 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 206 189 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 206 189 Said Sowma Heavyweight 0 206 NR Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0 206 189 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0 206 189 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 206 NR Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0 206 NR Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 0 206 NR Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0 206 189 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0 206 NR Will Smith Bantamweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 12/21