There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight/Ftherwght
|1004
|2
|3
|2
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|887
|3
|2
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|620
|4
|5
|1W
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthrweight
|599.5
|5
|4
|5
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|569
|6
|8
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|487
|7
|6
|4
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavy
|457
|8
|7
|3W
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|412
|9
|10
|2W
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|409.5
|10
|12
|10
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|385
|11
|14
|5
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|344.5
|12
|31
|7
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|332
|13
|17
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|306
|14
|9
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|305.5
|15
|18
|8
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|285
|16
|19
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|278.5
|17
|11
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|272
|18
|20
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|271
|18
|16
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|271
|20
|15
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|260.5
|21
|42
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|244.5
|22
|13
|4W
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Feathrweight
|242
|23
|20
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|240
|24
|22
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|224.5
|24
|21
|9
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|224.5
|26
|26
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|220.5
|27
|NR
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|200
|28
|38
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|195
|29
|NR
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|194
|30
|23
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|192
|31
|26
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|189.5
|32
|NR
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|188
|33
|29
|7W
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|186.5
|34
|30
|Aviv Gozali
|Welterweight
|180
|35
|37
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|175
|36
|28
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|173.5
|37
|39
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|168
|37
|NR
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|168
|39
|24
|Benson Henderson
|Welterweight
|163
|40
|36
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|159
|41
|34
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|151.5
|42
|34
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|151
|43
|32
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|149.5
|44
|71
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|149
|45
|45
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|145
|46
|46
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|144
|47
|119
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|137
|48
|44
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|136
|49
|54
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|134
|50
|NR
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|130
|51
|40
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|128.5
|52
|56
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|128
|53
|56
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|53
|50
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|124
|55
|47
|Keri Taylor-Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|122
|56
|52
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Feathrweight
|121.5
|57
|53
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|121
|58
|60
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|119.5
|59
|41
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|118.5
|60
|119
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|115
|61
|60
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|114
|62
|43
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|113
|63
|NR
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|110
|63
|66
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|110
|63
|60
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|110
|66
|74
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|109
|66
|67
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|109
|68
|25
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|69
|64
|6W
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Feathrweight
|107.5
|70
|50
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|106
|71
|56
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|103.5
|72
|59
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|101
|73
|NR
|Khalid Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|100
|73
|79
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|100
|75
|81
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|99
|76
|83
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|98
|77
|148
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|96
|78
|49
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|79
|85
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|95
|79
|85
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|95
|79
|85
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|95
|79
|85
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|95
|83
|77
|Christian Edwards
|Middleweight
|94
|83
|90
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|94
|83
|NR
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|94
|86
|47
|Henry Corrales
|Bantamweight
|93.5
|87
|70
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|93
|87
|12
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|93
|89
|64
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|90
|90
|125
|8W
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Feathrweight
|89
|91
|102
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|88
|92
|54
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|87.5
|93
|78
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|87
|94
|75
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Feathrweight
|86.5
|95
|93
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|86
|96
|95
|Keoni Diggs
|Lightweight
|85
|97
|73
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|81
|97
|92
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|81
|99
|60
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|80.5
|100
|97
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|80
|101
|100
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|78
|102
|91
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|77
|103
|104
|George Hardwick
|Lightweight
|76
|104
|68
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|75.5
|105
|81
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|74.5
|106
|NR
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|74
|106
|124
|9W
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|108
|NR
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|73
|109
|108
|Killys Mota
|Welterweight
|72
|110
|84
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|71.5
|111
|105
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|71
|112
|72
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|70.5
|113
|69
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|70
|114
|116
|5W
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|69
|114
|NR
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|69
|116
|75
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|68.5
|117
|111
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|68
|117
|111
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|68
|119
|113
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|67
|119
|113
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|67
|121
|105
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|65
|122
|119
|Jake Smith
|Welterweight
|64
|123
|110
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|62
|124
|123
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|61
|125
|79
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|60
|125
|99
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|60
|127
|175
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|59
|127
|175
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|59
|129
|125
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|58
|129
|102
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|58
|131
|108
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|57
|131
|105
|10W
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Feathrweight
|57
|133
|119
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|56
|133
|NR
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|56
|135
|NR
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|55
|135
|129
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|55
|137
|130
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|137
|130
|Chris Hatley
|Featherweight
|54
|137
|130
|Emilee King
|Women’s Flyweight
|54
|137
|130
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|54
|137
|130
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|54
|137
|NR
|Trevor Gudde
|Welterweight
|54
|143
|135
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|53
|144
|97
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|52
|145
|137
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|50
|145
|137
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|50
|145
|137
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|50
|145
|137
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|50
|145
|125
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|50
|145
|141
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Feathrweight
|50
|151
|94
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|49.5
|152
|NR
|Jack May
|Heavyweight
|45
|152
|116
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|45
|154
|152
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|44
|154
|144
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|44
|154
|144
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|44
|157
|96
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|43.5
|158
|125
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|43
|159
|147
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|41
|160
|148
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|40
|160
|148
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|40
|162
|136
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|39.5
|163
|153
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|38
|163
|142
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Feathrweight
|38
|165
|154
|Stefano Paterno
|Welterweight
|36
|166
|146
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|35
|167
|157
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|32
|167
|157
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|32
|169
|159
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|26
|170
|160
|Jeremy Petley
|Featherweight
|22
|171
|161
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|20
|171
|NR
|Diana Avsaragova
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|171
|161
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|20
|171
|161
|Ras Hylton
|Heavyweight
|20
|171
|161
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|171
|161
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|20
|171
|161
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|20
|178
|168
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|19
|179
|NR
|Daniel Madrid
|Middleweight
|18
|179
|170
|Gabby Holloway
|Women’s Feathrweight
|18
|179
|NR
|Jessica Borga
|Women’s Feathrweight
|18
|179
|170
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|18
|179
|NR
|Ricardo Seixas
|Lightweight
|18
|179
|170
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|18
|185
|173
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|17
|186
|174
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|14
|186
|161
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|14
|188
|NR
|Alan Omer
|Lightweight
|10
|188
|175
|Ali Zebian
|Lightweight
|10
|188
|175
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|10
|188
|175
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|188
|NR
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Welterweight
|10
|188
|245
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|188
|175
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|188
|NR
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|10
|188
|175
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|10
|188
|NR
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|10
|198
|184
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|9
|198
|184
|Harry Hardwick
|Featherweight
|9
|198
|184
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|9
|198
|NR
|Jose Augusto
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|202
|NR
|Demarques Jackson
|Welterweight
|8
|202
|187
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Feathrweight
|8
|204
|NR
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|6
|205
|188
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|5
|206
|189
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Alexandr Shabily
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|189
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|189
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|189
|Bobby Lee
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Branko Busick
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|189
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Dayana Silva
|Women’s Feathrweight
|0
|206
|189
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Desiree Yanez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Erick Sanchez
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|189
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Gregory Milliard
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Hamza Salim
|Middleweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Herman Terrado
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|189
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|189
|Jared Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|0
|206
|189
|Jason Markland
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Jessica Ruiz
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Feathrweight
|0
|206
|189
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|Bantamweight
|0
|206
|189
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Marina Mokhnatkina
|Women’s Feathrweight
|0
|206
|189
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|0
|206
|156
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|189
|Mike Hamel
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Mukhamed Berkhamov
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Peter Stanonik
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|189
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|206
|189
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|206
|189
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Shaun Asher
|Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Shawn Teed
|Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Tara Graff
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Vanessa Porto
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Viktor Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|206
|189
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
|206
|NR
|Will Smith
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 12/21