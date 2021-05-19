Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ryan Bader (red gloves) walks out of the ring after defeating Linton Vassell (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 2 Timothy Johnson 487
2 1 1 Ryan Bader 457
3 3 3 Cheick Kongo 224.5
4 4 5 Linton Vassell 192
5 5 7 Steve Mowry 159
6 6 6 Tyrell Fortune 118.5
7 7 4 Valentin Moldavsky 110
8 8 11 Jake Hager 95
9 NR Tyler King 60
10 10 Gokhan Saricam 50
11 9 8 Matt Mitrione 49.5
12 NR Jack May 45
13 11 10 Davion Franklin 38
14 12 Ras Hylton 20
15 NR Marcelo Golm 10
16 13 Ronny Markes 0
16 13 Said Sowma 0
16 NR Shaun Asher 0
16 13 Shawn Teed 0

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

