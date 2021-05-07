Alex Morono Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Noke) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Moontasri) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – NC (Price) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 23/17 – L (Nakamura) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Burkman) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – L (Mein) – $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Kenan) – $109,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Ottow) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Griffin) – $79,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – L (Williams) – $44,000 ($39,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – W (McKee) – $88,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Pettis) – $60,000 ($50,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $221,600

