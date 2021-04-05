There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 620.5 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 298 3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 148.5 4 4 15 Maycee Barber 140 5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 123.5 6 6 14 Taila Santos 116 7 24 16 Miranda Maverick 96 8 9 5 Jennifer Maia 92 9 13 8 Viviane Araujo 82 10 11 7 Joanne Calderwood 80 11 7 6 Cynthia Calvillo 78 12 8 Montana De La Rosa 75.5 13 17 Mayra Bueno Silva 74 14 16 11 Alexa Grasso 70 15 12 9 Jessica Eye 68 16 18 13 Antonina Shevchenko 64 17 19 Ariane Lipski 62 18 10 Gillian Robertson 61.5 19 14 10 Roxanne Modafferi 60.5 20 23 Manon Fiorot 50 21 21 Ji Yeon Kim 49 22 20 Poliana Botelho 43 23 22 12 Andrea Lee 36.5 24 NR Maryna Moroz 35.5 25 24 JJ Aldrich 33 26 27 Gina Mazany 24 27 26 Cortney Casey 23.5 28 29 Casey O’Neill 20 28 29 Lara Procopio 20 28 29 Priscila Cachoeira 20 31 32 Tracy Cortez 19 32 33 Liana Jojua 18 32 33 Mariya Agapova 18 34 28 Molly McCann 17 35 35 Justine Kish 13 36 36 Miranda Granger 10 37 37 Luana Carolina 9 38 38 Diana Belbita 0 38 38 Lilya Shakirova 0 38 38 Victoria Leonardo 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Apr 5/21