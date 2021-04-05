miranda maverick gillian robertson

Mar 27, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miranda Maverick punches Gillian Robertson of Canada in their lightweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 620.5
2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 298
3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 148.5
4 4 15 Maycee Barber 140
5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 123.5
6 6 14 Taila Santos 116
7 24 16 Miranda Maverick 96
8 9 5 Jennifer Maia 92
9 13 8 Viviane Araujo 82
10 11 7 Joanne Calderwood 80
11 7 6 Cynthia Calvillo 78
12 8 Montana De La Rosa 75.5
13 17 Mayra Bueno Silva 74
14 16 11 Alexa Grasso 70
15 12 9 Jessica Eye 68
16 18 13 Antonina Shevchenko 64
17 19 Ariane Lipski 62
18 10 Gillian Robertson 61.5
19 14 10 Roxanne Modafferi 60.5
20 23 Manon Fiorot 50
21 21 Ji Yeon Kim 49
22 20 Poliana Botelho 43
23 22 12 Andrea Lee 36.5
24 NR Maryna Moroz 35.5
25 24 JJ Aldrich 33
26 27 Gina Mazany 24
27 26 Cortney Casey 23.5
28 29 Casey O’Neill 20
28 29 Lara Procopio 20
28 29 Priscila Cachoeira 20
31 32 Tracy Cortez 19
32 33 Liana Jojua 18
32 33 Mariya Agapova 18
34 28 Molly McCann 17
35 35 Justine Kish 13
36 36 Miranda Granger 10
37 37 Luana Carolina 9
38 38 Diana Belbita 0
38 38 Lilya Shakirova 0
38 38 Victoria Leonardo 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Apr 5/21