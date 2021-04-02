There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 743 2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 270.5 3 3 5 Irene Aldana 147 4 15 6 Yana Kunitskaya 113 5 4 3 Holly Holm 110 6 9 7 Julianna Pena 94 7 7 Sabina Mazo 91 8 6 8 Ketlen Vieira 80 9 11 Jessica-Rose Clark 74 10 8 9 Sara McMann 65 11 12 10 Macy Chiasson 49.5 12 16 Wu Yanan 48 13 25 Alexis Davis 46.5 14 18 12 Pannie Kianzad 45 15 10 13 Marion Reneau 44.5 16 14 14 Sijara Eubanks 42 17 17 Felicia Spencer 38 18 20 15 Karol Rosa 37 19 21 Bethe Correia 22 20 19 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5 21 24 16 Julia Avila 17 22 26 Norma Dumont 10 22 26 Vanessa Melo 10 24 28 Joselyne Edwards 9 25 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0 25 NR Miesha Tate 0 25 29 Sarah Alpar 0 25 29 Stephanie Egger 0 25 NR Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0





Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

