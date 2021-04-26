Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Leon Edwards (red gloves) defeats Gunnar Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967
2 4 4 Leon Edwards 523.5
3 3 2 Colby Covington 455
4 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 355
5 8 7 Vicente Luque 328
6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 321.5
7 9 6 Stephen Thompson 300
8 10 13 Li Jingliang 299.5
9 12 Muslim Salikhov 263
10 11 8 Michael Chiesa 238
11 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 230
12 14 James Krause 224.5
13 16 15 Sean Brady 215
14 15 Claudio Silva 205
15 17 Warlley Alves 202.5
16 NR Francisco Trinaldo 200.5
17 13 10 Neil Magny 197.5
18 20 Randy Brown 193
19 NR 9 Demian Maia 180
20 18 12 Geoff Neal 175.5
21 22 Khaos Williams 168
22 47 Max Griffin 167
23 28 Miguel Baeza 149
24 24 Matt Brown 130
25 26 14 Belal Muhammad 120
25 19 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 120
27 26 Jake Matthews 117.5
28 22 16 Robbie Lawler 112
29 34 Shavkat Rakhmonov 110
30 36 Nicolas Dalby 108
31 31 Dwight Grant 107
32 37 Khamzat Chimaev 103
33 30 Alan Jouban 102
34 37 Peter Sobotta 101
35 34 Lyman Good 94
36 25 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 92
37 33 Daniel Rodriguez 91
38 29 Mike Perry 82.5
39 40 Michel Pereira 81
40 32 Song Kenan 76.5
41 42 Dhiego Lima 76
42 48 Takashi Sato 70
43 61 Impa Kasanganay 68
43 39 Ramazan Emeev 68
45 44 Tim Means 67
46 44 Diego Sanchez 64.5
47 40 Mickey Gall 59
48 43 Bryan Barberena 57
49 44 Alex Morono 56
50 50 Mounir Lazzez 54
51 52 Matthew Semelsberger 49
52 54 Christian Aguilera 45
52 53 Laureano Staropoli 45
52 51 Sasha Palatnikov 45
55 55 David Zawada 36
56 56 Carlos Condit 29
57 49 Alex Oliveira 27
58 57 Jason Witt 18
59 57 Court McGee 12
60 NR Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
60 59 Gabriel Green 10
60 59 Mike Jackson 10
63 NR Nate Diaz 9
64 62 Jared Gooden 0
64 62 Louis Cosce 0
64 62 Niklas Stolze 0
64 62 Philip Rowe 0
64 62 Ramiz Brahimaj 0
64 NR Stefan Sekulic 0

